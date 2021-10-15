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BREAKING: Bitcoin SKYROCKETS As Economy CRATERS! - Escaping ENSLAVEMENT One Solution At A Time
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744 views • October 15, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive news of Bitcoin getting approved for an ETF which is pushing the cryptocurrency towards all time highs in the face of massive inflation and the controlled collapse of the supply chain.
As the NASDAQ with permission from the SEC push forward with a Bitcoin Futures ETF, Bitcoin is skyrocketing. As it skyrockets, millions of new millionaires step out of the shadows. This is the creation of a new civilization.
All the while, gold and silver see gains as well.
What's worth pointing out is that the attack on privacy is becoming more and more drastic by the day. While the technocratic cashless society is now being pieced together in most countries worldwide, one solution is privacy coins. With privacy coins growing in value and use case, one can expect big things for PirateChain, Epic Cash, Monero and Wownero in the face of massive surveillance. Eventually, people will have to learn as they adopt Bitcoin that the real solutions are private and that the privacy coin market will be a safe haven from the old guard civilization of totalitarianism.
Stay tuned as we continue to cover this news!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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World Alternative Media
2021
http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
And visit The Dollar Vigilante's site for articles, videos and investment tips:
https://dollarvigilante.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive news of Bitcoin getting approved for an ETF which is pushing the cryptocurrency towards all time highs in the face of massive inflation and the controlled collapse of the supply chain.
As the NASDAQ with permission from the SEC push forward with a Bitcoin Futures ETF, Bitcoin is skyrocketing. As it skyrockets, millions of new millionaires step out of the shadows. This is the creation of a new civilization.
All the while, gold and silver see gains as well.
What's worth pointing out is that the attack on privacy is becoming more and more drastic by the day. While the technocratic cashless society is now being pieced together in most countries worldwide, one solution is privacy coins. With privacy coins growing in value and use case, one can expect big things for PirateChain, Epic Cash, Monero and Wownero in the face of massive surveillance. Eventually, people will have to learn as they adopt Bitcoin that the real solutions are private and that the privacy coin market will be a safe haven from the old guard civilization of totalitarianism.
Stay tuned as we continue to cover this news!
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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