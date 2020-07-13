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Dr. Group's Water Fast | Day 16 - Fasting and Digestive Health
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38 views • July 13, 2020
Join Dr. Group in his extended water fasting series where he shares his daily experiences, research, and tips for fasting safely and effectively.
Check back each day for new videos and join the fasting conversation!
For more information on fasting, email [email protected].
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On day 16 of his water fasting journey, Dr. Group announces that he intends to complete his extended fast after 18 days. While his energy has been low recently, he discusses the body balancing itself and how he will go about refeeding after completing his fast. He again reiterates that he is not taking added vitamins, minerals, ACV, etc. during this fast. While taking in water only for the last two and a half weeks, he is feeling good, seeing improvements in his detox symptoms. He will also answer several more questions from the audience, discussing the importance of willpower and how fasting may be used to combat a variety of ailments. He also touches on a common myth regarding fasting -- will it affect muscle mass
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
Read More About Dr. Group:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
Follow Dr. Group on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup/
Follow Global Healing Center on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
Check back each day for new videos and join the fasting conversation!
For more information on fasting, email [email protected].
------
On day 16 of his water fasting journey, Dr. Group announces that he intends to complete his extended fast after 18 days. While his energy has been low recently, he discusses the body balancing itself and how he will go about refeeding after completing his fast. He again reiterates that he is not taking added vitamins, minerals, ACV, etc. during this fast. While taking in water only for the last two and a half weeks, he is feeling good, seeing improvements in his detox symptoms. He will also answer several more questions from the audience, discussing the importance of willpower and how fasting may be used to combat a variety of ailments. He also touches on a common myth regarding fasting -- will it affect muscle mass
------
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
Read More About Dr. Group:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
Follow Dr. Group on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup/
Follow Global Healing Center on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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