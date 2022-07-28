A Return To Healing Chapter 7: The Birth of the Health Medicine Movement

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Awakening to the limitations of conventional medical practice led to a search for a new and better way to provide health care. The Health Medicine Forum was born and a new paradigm based on integrative, holistic, person-centered, preventive health care was developed. Vicki and I tell the story.