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The Evil Corruption Of Anthony Fauci Is Revealed By Chriss Street And Paul Preston Of New California State
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668 views • September 14, 2021
The president of New California State Paul Preston interviews the vice president of New California State Chriss Street about Anthony Fauci and his involvement with the Wuhan lab in China and the details of how things developed during the time when the virus was being created and the practice of how lab animals are handled when they are no longer needed for lab testing, you will be surprised what they do in China. There is clear evidence with more evidence to come forth that Anthony Fauci is not only a liar but a criminal of international proportions.
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