Georgia BOMBSHELL Analysis

BIDEN takes MINIMUM 98% of a 23,487 vote batch at 12:18AM - Impossible!- Biden's lead in Georgia is only 12,781 votes.- This analysis is based on official timestamped election night data from Edison Research which was obtained from the NYT website.- This batch of 23,487 votes went, at an exact absolute minimum, 97.9779% for Biden.- This batch was uploaded at 12:18AM EST on Nov 4.- This is not a case of updating one candidate at a time; we can see from looking at the surrounding batches that Trump did not receive any corresponding entries.- According to official data released by the state of Georgia, the county in which Biden received the highest percentage of total absentee by mail votes was Dekalb County at 86.39%.- That makes this batch of votes extremely suspect, even if every single allowance is made with the minimum number of votes gained and assuming it's 100% mail in from the most heavily Democratic county.- There are likely thousands of questionable votes in this batch.Originally uploaded by Endeez. Follow his channel here: