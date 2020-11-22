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Georgia BOMBSHELL Analysis
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362 views • November 22, 2020
BIDEN takes MINIMUM 98% of a 23,487 vote batch at 12:18AM - Impossible!
- Biden's lead in Georgia is only 12,781 votes.
- This analysis is based on official timestamped election night data from Edison Research which was obtained from the NYT website.
- This batch of 23,487 votes went, at an exact absolute minimum, 97.9779% for Biden.
- This batch was uploaded at 12:18AM EST on Nov 4.
- This is not a case of updating one candidate at a time; we can see from looking at the surrounding batches that Trump did not receive any corresponding entries.
- According to official data released by the state of Georgia, the county in which Biden received the highest percentage of total absentee by mail votes was Dekalb County at 86.39%.
- That makes this batch of votes extremely suspect, even if every single allowance is made with the minimum number of votes gained and assuming it's 100% mail in from the most heavily Democratic county.
- There are likely thousands of questionable votes in this batch.
Originally uploaded by Endeez. Follow his channel here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkv6fshHGTd16xnvWKs0bdQ
- Biden's lead in Georgia is only 12,781 votes.
- This analysis is based on official timestamped election night data from Edison Research which was obtained from the NYT website.
- This batch of 23,487 votes went, at an exact absolute minimum, 97.9779% for Biden.
- This batch was uploaded at 12:18AM EST on Nov 4.
- This is not a case of updating one candidate at a time; we can see from looking at the surrounding batches that Trump did not receive any corresponding entries.
- According to official data released by the state of Georgia, the county in which Biden received the highest percentage of total absentee by mail votes was Dekalb County at 86.39%.
- That makes this batch of votes extremely suspect, even if every single allowance is made with the minimum number of votes gained and assuming it's 100% mail in from the most heavily Democratic county.
- There are likely thousands of questionable votes in this batch.
Originally uploaded by Endeez. Follow his channel here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkv6fshHGTd16xnvWKs0bdQ
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