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Book Review of "The Framers' Coup"
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This episode reviews -
The Framers' Coup: The Making of the United States Constitution
By Michael J. Klarman
Print length: 620 pages
Oxford University Press 2016
A transcript of this review is at http://volumesofvalue.blogspot.com
The Framers' Coup: The Making of the United States Constitution
By Michael J. Klarman
Print length: 620 pages
Oxford University Press 2016
A transcript of this review is at http://volumesofvalue.blogspot.com
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