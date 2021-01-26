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More 'Big Guns' question 5G safety
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90 views • January 26, 2021
More 'Big Guns' question 5G safety
If you're worried that only 'crazy people' think that 5G may be dangerous to your health, don't be. Just one week ago, a new paper was published by a well-respected epidemiologist. He reviews past studies of various wireless technologies and asks quite a few interesting questions about the safety of 5G as well as current wireless tech. In the end, his opinion is that as with a viral outbreak, it's better to be safe than sorry. It's nice to see more people stepping forward and expressing their concerns based on available data. Let's hope more people do the same!
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwwVQFDR6cVQE1cybJHrvoQ
If you're worried that only 'crazy people' think that 5G may be dangerous to your health, don't be. Just one week ago, a new paper was published by a well-respected epidemiologist. He reviews past studies of various wireless technologies and asks quite a few interesting questions about the safety of 5G as well as current wireless tech. In the end, his opinion is that as with a viral outbreak, it's better to be safe than sorry. It's nice to see more people stepping forward and expressing their concerns based on available data. Let's hope more people do the same!
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwwVQFDR6cVQE1cybJHrvoQ
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