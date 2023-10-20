Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom | Col Macgregor: Avoiding Armageddon:. "We simply don’t have very many soldiers or Marines....."
We are on the threshold of total war.
If the Israeli's march into Gaza they will fail to root out the thousands of Hamas fighters there.
The arsenal of rockets and missiles in the region is enormous. The rest of the region is prepared to go to war... It's not just a Iran.
Full interview:https://youtube.com/live/xTjEy1Fic9s?si=oAQLRbLhUJYvv4y1
#turkey #israel #hamasattack #sunni #marines
