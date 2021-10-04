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Συγκλονιστικές Ἀποκαλύψεις ἀπό τόν γιατρό χειρουργό ὀγκολόγο Δημήτρη Ἀντωνίου 3-10-2021
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885 views • October 04, 2021
Διαδῶστε καί κοινοποιεῖστε παντοῦ σέ ὅλο τόν Ἑλληνισμό στήν Ἑλλάδα καί στό ἐξωτερικό τόν σύνδεσμο τῆς ἐκπομπῆς
Μετά ἀπο αὐτή τήν ἐκπομπή ἡ Ἑλλάδα θά περάσει σέ νέα ἱστορία
Ὅλοι οἱ Ἕλληνες ἑνωμένοι θά ἀλλάξουν τήν ἱστορία
Ἡ Ἀλήθεια θά λάμψει
Τό σκοτάδι θά φύγει
Ἡ Δημοκρατία θά ξαναγεννηθεί
https://zwidosia.blogspot.com/
Μετά ἀπο αὐτή τήν ἐκπομπή ἡ Ἑλλάδα θά περάσει σέ νέα ἱστορία
Ὅλοι οἱ Ἕλληνες ἑνωμένοι θά ἀλλάξουν τήν ἱστορία
Ἡ Ἀλήθεια θά λάμψει
Τό σκοτάδι θά φύγει
Ἡ Δημοκρατία θά ξαναγεννηθεί
https://zwidosia.blogspot.com/
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