The farmers of Europe are in the vanguard of the battle for freedom against globalists

Eva Vlaardingerbroek · The farmers of Europe are in the vanguard of the battle for freedom against an ever more tyrannical globalist establishment.
Support them. Because if they fall, we all fall. 🚜🚜🚜
@EvaVlaar
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.