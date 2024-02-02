Create New Account
The farmers of Europe are in the vanguard of the battle for freedom against globalists
Eva Vlaardingerbroek · The farmers of Europe are in the vanguard of the battle for freedom against an ever more tyrannical globalist establishment.


Support them. Because if they fall, we all fall. 🚜🚜🚜


@EvaVlaar

https://x.com/EvaVlaar/status/1753409141798826404?s=20

