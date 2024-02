The farmers of Europe are in the vanguard of the battle for freedom against globalists

Eva Vlaardingerbroek ยท The farmers of Europe are in the vanguard of the battle for freedom against an ever more tyrannical globalist establishment.





Support them. Because if they fall, we all fall. ๐Ÿšœ๐Ÿšœ๐Ÿšœ





