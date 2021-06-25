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Thrive State - The BioEnergetic Blueprint for Optimal Health, Longevity, and Peak Performance
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21 views • June 25, 2021
How Dr. Vuu reversed his chronic disease (overweight, diabetes, hypertension)
The BioEnergetic Model of Health/Disease explains how our lifestyle choices and epigenome determines the fate of our cellular health, performance, and longevity
7 lifestyle pillars to achieve Thrive State are sleep, nutrition, movement, stress/emotional mastery, thoughts/mindset, relationships, and purpose.
The BioEnergetic Model of Health/Disease explains how our lifestyle choices and epigenome determines the fate of our cellular health, performance, and longevity
7 lifestyle pillars to achieve Thrive State are sleep, nutrition, movement, stress/emotional mastery, thoughts/mindset, relationships, and purpose.
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