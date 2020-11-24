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Supreme Rareties - (Video Stereo Remasters - 1965) - Bubblerock - HD
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14 views • November 24, 2020
Bubblerock presents the Supremes
rare videos from 1965-1966
Really nice remaster stereo clips from studio and TV shows.
A fantastic group from the great Motown
I remastered the video and redubed it with the
complete special Stereo studio tracks.
Enjoy this Motown classic
from this great Motown group of the 60's.
The Supremes !!!!
Come and subscribe to my Youtube channels
- danbanrock1
and view over 800 Bubblerock videos I made
of classic music artists from the 50's 60's and 70s
including many more new Motown , Soul and Pop music classics.
Peace !!! ,
Dan
rare videos from 1965-1966
Really nice remaster stereo clips from studio and TV shows.
A fantastic group from the great Motown
I remastered the video and redubed it with the
complete special Stereo studio tracks.
Enjoy this Motown classic
from this great Motown group of the 60's.
The Supremes !!!!
Come and subscribe to my Youtube channels
- danbanrock1
and view over 800 Bubblerock videos I made
of classic music artists from the 50's 60's and 70s
including many more new Motown , Soul and Pop music classics.
Peace !!! ,
Dan
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