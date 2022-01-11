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Où va la France, où vont les Français, face à la dictature vaccino-mondialiste ?
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49 views • January 11, 2022
Conférence de Philippe Ploncard d'Assac du 08 janvier 2022, à Paris.
A suivre: session de questions-réponses avec le publique: https://rumble.com/vsbxl5-o-va-la-france-o-vont-les-franais-face-la-dictature-vaccino-mondialiste-qr.html
Notre site internet: http://nationalisme-francais.com/
Page VK: https://vk.com/id682036650
Page facebook: https://fr-fr.facebook.com/sppdassac/
Lien Telegram: https://t.me/nationalismefrancais
Chaine odysee: https://odysee.com/@Cercles-Nationalistes-Fran%C3%A7ais-Philippe-Ploncard-d'Assac:6
Chaine rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-755867
A suivre: session de questions-réponses avec le publique: https://rumble.com/vsbxl5-o-va-la-france-o-vont-les-franais-face-la-dictature-vaccino-mondialiste-qr.html
Notre site internet: http://nationalisme-francais.com/
Page VK: https://vk.com/id682036650
Page facebook: https://fr-fr.facebook.com/sppdassac/
Lien Telegram: https://t.me/nationalismefrancais
Chaine odysee: https://odysee.com/@Cercles-Nationalistes-Fran%C3%A7ais-Philippe-Ploncard-d'Assac:6
Chaine rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-755867
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