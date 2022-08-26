MIKE LINDELL: Dennis Montgomery's Information Is Real and So Is The PCAP Data

Mike Lindell reveals at the Moment of Truth Summit in Springfield MO that he bought Majority of Dennis Montgomery’s Company— Which Means He Owns The Election Monitoring Software & the Data, & Track How it’s Being Used!Dennis Montgomery— software designer who sold computer programs to federal officials, including the most sophisticated election software in the world.

The CIA was using Montgomery’s software during the 2020 presidential election, & unbeknownst to the CIA, Montgomery was tracking them!

Mike Lindell claims to have purchased a majority of Dennis Montgomery’s company which would give him full control of the software.

The software, there is the built-in-capability for the owner of the software to show who is using it & how it’s being used, to what extent.

Mike Lindell would have 100% access to ALL the election data from the 2020 presidential election!