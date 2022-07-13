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"No More False Prophecy - Repentance & Do Not Be Deceived
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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471 views • July 13, 2022

#RESPECT #PROPHECY #FALSE

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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).


Today's word: Beware of being entertained by the fall of men. God will judge his ministers, whether true ones who got corrupted or total pretenders, the judgement may or may not be unto death. Whichever it is, LET YAH DEAL WITH IT. More importantly don't be sucked into the 'swan song' that will surely arise after death- "He was a great man! The church won't be the same without ABC!" God will chop down the tree but the stump will speak up and say it had 'good fruit'. Be discerning. TAKE CARE NO MAN DECEIVE YOU. Shalom.


READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG:

https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/07/11/no-more-false-prophecy-january-5-2021/


PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless.

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false prophet false apostles false teachers deception brotherhoods judgements idol idols prophecy death Youtube promotion church victory harvest celebrity illuminati Freemason Freemasonry cult satanic worship contracts abomination God Jesus idolatry sin lies


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Beware of being entertained by the fall of men. God will judge his ministers, whether true ones who got corrupted or total pretenders, the judgement may or may not be unto death. Whichever it is, LET YAH DEAL WITH IT. Some people are hardened and won't repent, their judgement is like Pharaoh- "Unto death". More importantly don't be sucked into the 'swan song' that will surely arise after death- "He was a great man! The church won't be the same without ABC!" Watch and see, God will chop down the tree but the stump will speak from the grave and say it had 'good fruit'. Be discerning. TAKE CARE NO MAN DECEIVE YOU. Shalom.


Keywords
youtubedeceptiondeathgodjesusprophecychurchharvestabominationcultilluminatifreemasonrypromotionfreemasoncelebrityvictoryfalse prophetcontractsidolsidolfalse teachersfalse apostlesjudgementssatanic worshipbrotherhoods
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