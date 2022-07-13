"No More False Prophecy - Repentance & Do Not Be Deceived

#RESPECT #PROPHECY #FALSE

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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).





Today's word: Beware of being entertained by the fall of men. God will judge his ministers, whether true ones who got corrupted or total pretenders, the judgement may or may not be unto death. Whichever it is, LET YAH DEAL WITH IT. More importantly don't be sucked into the 'swan song' that will surely arise after death- "He was a great man! The church won't be the same without ABC!" God will chop down the tree but the stump will speak up and say it had 'good fruit'. Be discerning. TAKE CARE NO MAN DECEIVE YOU. Shalom.





READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG:

https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/07/11/no-more-false-prophecy-january-5-2021/





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Beware of being entertained by the fall of men. God will judge his ministers, whether true ones who got corrupted or total pretenders, the judgement may or may not be unto death. Whichever it is, LET YAH DEAL WITH IT. Some people are hardened and won't repent, their judgement is like Pharaoh- "Unto death". More importantly don't be sucked into the 'swan song' that will surely arise after death- "He was a great man! The church won't be the same without ABC!" Watch and see, God will chop down the tree but the stump will speak from the grave and say it had 'good fruit'. Be discerning. TAKE CARE NO MAN DECEIVE YOU. Shalom.



