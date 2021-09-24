Why you’re Broke & Unhappy ☹️ | Two ways to Transform your Life | Hypnosis & Consciousness

Today I want to dissect the unconscious mind and change your perspective on why you aren’t happy.



When we were all children under the age of 7, we were living primarily in the Theta brain wave state, which is responsible for imagination.



Kids under 7 aren’t yet fully conscious.



This is why children are so imaginative and can turn a dirty old rug into a flying carpet, a broom stick into a jet pack and so many other fun things.



Now ask yourself this question;



Before you can ever become conscious, if you don’t have any programs, what are you going to be conscious of?



Being in Theta is basically being in hypnosis. We watch our parents, we watch our siblings, we watch our teachers and communities.



Think about how many thousands of rules that we all must live by to be considered a “good citizen”.



All of these things are what shape our conscious reality. We are all literally programmed from birth to 7 years old.



A great example is if you look at rich families VS poor families. This is the concept that written about in the book Rich Dad, Poor Dad.



If you grew up in a rich family, you downloaded your parents unconscious behavior which automatically led to you making choices as you got older to become more successful with life and with money.



If you grew up in a poor family, you downloaded your parents unconscious behavior which automatically led to you believing that you’re supposed to slave away at a low paying job and you’ll never really get very far but all least you can put bacon on the table.



This is why a lot of wealth is generational wealth and a lot of poor families have also been poor for generations.



95% of our lives and our decisions come from the unconscious mind.



The other 5% is conscious, or creative.



The things that are coming into your life, are coming in because you have an unconscious program that is supporting them.



The way to understand and get to the root of all of your problems, is to ask yourself a very simple question.



“Where am I struggling?”



The areas in life that cause you to struggle are nothing more than your unconscious mind and your conscious mind having a battle.



Your creative and conscious mind KNOWS that if you did _______________, your life would improve.



And your unconscious mind is trying to take control by telling you that you’ll never be good enough, it’s too risky, it’ll never happen and so-on.



We have to understand that our conscious mind and unconscious minds both learn in two totally different ways. We can’t just have our conscious mind demand our unconscious mind to pick up a new belief system.



The conscious mind is able to retain new information and learn in many different ways like reading, lectures, or watching a documentary for example.



The unconscious mind can only learn information in two ways.



1. Hypnosis

2. Repetition



Our unconscious mind was formed with hypnosis when we were 7 and younger. This is why it is so much easier for children to learn foreign languages than it is for adults.



Because the unconscious mind literally downloads and retains information when a person is in a state of hypnosis, also known as trance.



As adults, our unconscious minds learn with repetition. Learning to drive is a great example, as well as learning a new skill that requires muscle memory.



This is why some musicians are so incredibly talented. Because they practice their instrument so much that it becomes wired into their unconscious mind, and eventually playing that guitar becomes just as easy for them as it is to speak.



This is also why there is so much power in consistently saying positive affirmations or “I am” statements.



#consciousness

#hypnosis

#happy