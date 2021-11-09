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Emergency Over: All EUAs Illegal, One Million 5-11 Year Old's Jabbed in 2 Days
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895 views • November 09, 2021
Over the weekend kid-sized needles were injected into the arms of millions of American children after jabs were approved for 5-11 year old children, but is it even legal? Dr Jane Ruby joins Stew to detail how all Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) are medically criminal, and lack real scientific backing.
RELATED LINKS:
Dr. Zelenko Protocol:
www.zStackProtocol.com
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https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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See all of Stew's content at
https://StewPeters.TV
SOURCE: https://rumble.com/vox18r-emergency-over-all-euas-illegal-one-million-5-11-year-olds-jabbed-in-2-days.html
RELATED LINKS:
Dr. Zelenko Protocol:
www.zStackProtocol.com
Support Stew Peters' efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media:
https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
See all of Stew's content at
https://StewPeters.TV
SOURCE: https://rumble.com/vox18r-emergency-over-all-euas-illegal-one-million-5-11-year-olds-jabbed-in-2-days.html
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