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The WAR on KIDS (pt 1: The New Normal)
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23 views • July 21, 2021
“Give me just one generation of youth, and I'll transform the whole world.” -Vladimir Lenin
“The War on Kids, Part 1”
Is the first installment in an important documentary series which seeks to expose the dark reality that the youth of today are under spiritual and psychological attack. From entertainment to education, the systems of this world have targeted the impressionable youth with a demoralizing agenda of indoctrination.
Subscribe to FWF so you don’t miss part 2 of this compelling and disturbing series.
**DISCLAIMER**
The information in this video was provided exclusively from qualified media reports and publicly accessible footage. The views expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of the video’s creator and is fully compliant to the YouTube Community Guidelines and is to be protected by “Fair Use” laws as stated under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976.
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BITCHUTE- https://www.bitchute.com/channel/54tepH4Af5ys/
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-729333
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@FallenWorldFilms:6
“The War on Kids, Part 1”
Is the first installment in an important documentary series which seeks to expose the dark reality that the youth of today are under spiritual and psychological attack. From entertainment to education, the systems of this world have targeted the impressionable youth with a demoralizing agenda of indoctrination.
Subscribe to FWF so you don’t miss part 2 of this compelling and disturbing series.
**DISCLAIMER**
The information in this video was provided exclusively from qualified media reports and publicly accessible footage. The views expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of the video’s creator and is fully compliant to the YouTube Community Guidelines and is to be protected by “Fair Use” laws as stated under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976.
SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS!
YouTube - https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCJGFeSGdr5zY317TDyC5cTQ
BITCHUTE- https://www.bitchute.com/channel/54tepH4Af5ys/
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-729333
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@FallenWorldFilms:6
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