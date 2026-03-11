Southcom Strikes – U.S. and Ecuador Join Forces to Dismantle the Cartels

John Michael Chambers reports on the expanding theater of the global drug war—now stretching into Ecuador as U.S. Southern Command launches joint operations with local forces against designated terrorist organizations.





The announcement from Southcom is brief but devastating: "decisive action against organizations classified as terrorist." Working alongside Europol and Ecuadorian authorities, U.S. forces have dismantled a transnational drug trafficking organization linked to the Los Lobos Cartel. Hernán Rovira Barzaini's network is no more.





This is not an isolated strike. It is the latest in a series of operations sweeping the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. In the past month alone, U.S. forces have carried out at least 43 attacks on suspected drug smuggling vessels, killing an estimated 150 traffickers. Three suspected traffickers were killed last week in the Caribbean. Eleven more the week before.





General Francis L. Donovan, commander of Southcom, praised the Ecuadorian military: "They demonstrate courage and determination through their continued efforts against drug traffickers and terrorists in their country."





The message is clear: the cartels are no longer just a law enforcement problem. They are a military target. And the United States is no longer waiting for permission.





