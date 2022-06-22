All T-Shirts On Sale! Get Yours Today & Support The Infowar! Skip Ad in 7 FDA Approves Covid Injection for Babies 6 Months & Up

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Harrison Smith of https://banned.video/channel/the-american-journal guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to expose the medical tyranny plan to inject children with experimental Covid vaccines.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/cdc-panel-approves-covid-vaccine-for-children-under-5-years-old/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/the-babies-and-the-vaccine/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/tx-congressman-gohmert-tells-fda-covid-vax-for-kids-a-dystopian-experiment-with-unknown-consequences/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-caller-drops-massive-truth-bomb-on-fda/
Super Summer Sale!