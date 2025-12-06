Winter Gardening in Kamakura Japan: Grow Room Setup, Planting Tulips & Garlic + New Papyrus Plant!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Good day from Kamakura Japan on Saturday December 6th. I’m still organizing things in the grow room. I was gifted a wicker chest of drawers from my previous neighbors. I was also back at the old place clearing out nearly two decades of junk from the basement that I should have done long ago. I found some reflective material that I’m hoping will help the plants in the grow room thrive over the winter and get the sunlight they need. I’ve added a papyrus to my collection of plants, thanks to a neighbor. I got my tulips planted in the hope they’ll bloom come February. Next summer’s garlic crop has been planted. And I laid some tiles in the front garden to spruce that area up a bit and make it look neater. It’s been another good week here in the last month of the year.
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll