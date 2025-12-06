BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Winter Gardening in Kamakura Japan: Grow Room Setup, Planting Tulips & Garlic + New Papyrus Plant!
Good day from Kamakura Japan on Saturday December 6th. I’m still organizing things in the grow room. I was gifted a wicker chest of drawers from my previous neighbors. I was also back at the old place clearing out nearly two decades of junk from the basement that I should have done long ago. I found some reflective material that I’m hoping will help the plants in the grow room thrive over the winter and get the sunlight they need. I’ve added a papyrus to my collection of plants, thanks to a neighbor. I got my tulips planted in the hope they’ll bloom come February. Next summer’s garlic crop has been planted. And I laid some tiles in the front garden to spruce that area up a bit and make it look neater. It’s been another good week here in the last month of the year.


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll  

planting garlicplanting tulipsgardening in japankamakura japanindoor grow roomwinter gardening japangrow room setuppapyrus plantexpat life in japan
