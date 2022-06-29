Ukraine Update June 29, 2022

SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine.

- Russia destroyed more weapons from the US at Kremenchug road machinery plant.

- Russia announces possible end to operation in Ukraine if nationalist forces surrender.

- Donetsk locals live under constant Ukrainian artillery attack.

- Monastery attacked in the village of Nikolsky.

- Summary for Russian speakers.





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