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SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine.
- Russia destroyed more weapons from the US at Kremenchug road machinery plant.
- Russia announces possible end to operation in Ukraine if nationalist forces surrender.
- Donetsk locals live under constant Ukrainian artillery attack.
- Monastery attacked in the village of Nikolsky.
- Summary for Russian speakers.
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