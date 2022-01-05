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WHO Chief Tedros and Japanese War Criminal Surgeon General Shirō Ishii compared
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121 views • January 05, 2022
The Father of Biological Weapons, Surgeon General Shirō Ishii, Prisoners were injected with diseases, disguised as vaccinations. (one up on Covid?)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shir%C5%8D_Ishii
was a Japanese microbiologist, army medical officer, and war criminal who served as the director of Unit 731, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unit_731
a biological ...warfare unit of the Imperial Japanese Army that engaged in lethal human experimentation during the Second Sino-Japanese War (1937–1945) and World War II .
They routinely conducted tests on human beings (who were internally referred to as "logs"). Prisoners were injected with diseases, disguised as vaccinations.
WW2 Japanese Torture Experiments: UNIT 731 Documentary
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x2lt24q
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shir%C5%8D_Ishii
was a Japanese microbiologist, army medical officer, and war criminal who served as the director of Unit 731, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unit_731
a biological ...warfare unit of the Imperial Japanese Army that engaged in lethal human experimentation during the Second Sino-Japanese War (1937–1945) and World War II .
They routinely conducted tests on human beings (who were internally referred to as "logs"). Prisoners were injected with diseases, disguised as vaccinations.
WW2 Japanese Torture Experiments: UNIT 731 Documentary
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x2lt24q
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