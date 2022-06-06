Own Your Own Stuff: The Rise and Gift of Sensitivity E3

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Engaging in the love frequency requires sensitivity. So todays episode is all about sensitivity. What is it? Have you got it? Can you develop more? Or do you struggle with having too much sensitivity? My chat includes sharing Dr Elaine Aron’s pioneering research into the Highly Sensitive Person and the High Sensation Seeker plus a call to action for those born with the gift of empathy and an abundance of emotional intelligence. To contact Jane or book for a coaching session head to www.janedonovan.com.au
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