EP 2426-9AM "LAWFARE" ON TRUMP: Cohen Predicts Giuliani Will Flip: Rudy Would Give Him Up ‘In a Heartbeat’  

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It takes one to know one, the old saying goes. And if that maxim applies to Donald Trump’s attorneys, the former president might be in trouble.
Speaking with Alisyn Camerota, Michael Cohen — a former Trump attorney — predicted that one of the men who succeeded him, Rudy Giuliani, will eventually do as he did and turn on the ex-president.
“He’s got some real trouble coming down the pike,” Cohen said. “I can assure you on that one.”
Cohen believes the search warrant executed by federal authorities on Wednesday will bear fruit, and end up incriminating Trump.
https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17554
---- Trump’s former attorney M EP icheal Cohen gloats about raid on Giuliani and Axios writes a hit piece on tensions between Trump and AG Barr
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THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW - #2426 - 9AM
FRIDAY - APRIL 30, 2021