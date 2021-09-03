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Flooding in NYC September 2, 2021 -- or, another MSM lie exposed..!
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70 views • September 03, 2021
So where's all the water and destruction..?
Shared from nd subscribe to:
Lincoln Karim
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsb17-e92bm2OW9y2nv5j8A
Shared from nd subscribe to:
Lincoln Karim
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsb17-e92bm2OW9y2nv5j8A
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