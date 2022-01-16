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The War Against G-d: More on When the Flu Seasons Starts, the Chaos will Begin
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2028 views • January 16, 2022
Tamar Yonah interviewed Br. Bugnolo on Dec. 23, 2021 about his video "When the Flu Season Starts, the Chaos will Begin," available at https://www.brighteon.com/d30522c1-14a2-42da-ba17-46da94949f72, and asked many important questions about it and what Br. Bugnolo thinks is going to happen in 2022 A. D..
There is a global war going on, but it is not between nation and nation, rather between the Power-Elites forcing their will upon the rest of humanity. Why are they doing this? How are they doing this? And how many people may die?
Br. Alexis Bugnolo joins Tamar Yonah from Rome, and shares his take on what is happening in the Vatican, he talks about an international conspiracy, and shares his belief that within the next two years, we may witness 2-3 billion people dead from the mRNA experimental vaccine. He tells us why.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vrazav-the-war-against-g-d.html
Visit Br. Alexis Bugnolo's website: https://www.fromrome.info
There is a global war going on, but it is not between nation and nation, rather between the Power-Elites forcing their will upon the rest of humanity. Why are they doing this? How are they doing this? And how many people may die?
Br. Alexis Bugnolo joins Tamar Yonah from Rome, and shares his take on what is happening in the Vatican, he talks about an international conspiracy, and shares his belief that within the next two years, we may witness 2-3 billion people dead from the mRNA experimental vaccine. He tells us why.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vrazav-the-war-against-g-d.html
Visit Br. Alexis Bugnolo's website: https://www.fromrome.info
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