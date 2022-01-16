BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The War Against G-d: More on When the Flu Seasons Starts, the Chaos will Begin
High Hopes
High Hopes
3303 followers
Follow
7
Share
Report
2028 views • January 16, 2022
Tamar Yonah interviewed Br. Bugnolo on Dec. 23, 2021 about his video "When the Flu Season Starts, the Chaos will Begin," available at https://www.brighteon.com/d30522c1-14a2-42da-ba17-46da94949f72, and asked many important questions about it and what Br. Bugnolo thinks is going to happen in 2022 A. D..
There is a global war going on, but it is not between nation and nation, rather between the Power-Elites forcing their will upon the rest of humanity. Why are they doing this? How are they doing this? And how many people may die?
Br. Alexis Bugnolo joins Tamar Yonah from Rome, and shares his take on what is happening in the Vatican, he talks about an international conspiracy, and shares his belief that within the next two years, we may witness 2-3 billion people dead from the mRNA experimental vaccine. He tells us why.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vrazav-the-war-against-g-d.html
Visit Br. Alexis Bugnolo's website: https://www.fromrome.info
Keywords
adverse effectsvaccinechristianvaccine injuriesglobalistscatholicvaticanglobalismpandemicvaccine deathsfreemasonsjabflu seasoncovidplandemicscamdemicgreat resethazmat suitalexis bugnolobr bugnolotamar yonah
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Kitchen herb, brain shield: The science behind rosemary’s cognitive promise

Kitchen herb, brain shield: The science behind rosemary’s cognitive promise

Willow Tohi
Dietitians Point to Consistent Daily Eating Pattern for Lowering Inflammation

Dietitians Point to Consistent Daily Eating Pattern for Lowering Inflammation

Coco Somers
NOT just antibiotics: 1 in 4 common meds is waging war on your gut bacteria, breeding SUPERBUGS

NOT just antibiotics: 1 in 4 common meds is waging war on your gut bacteria, breeding SUPERBUGS

Willow Tohi
The Nutrition Shift After 50: Four Nutrients That Deserve a Closer Look

The Nutrition Shift After 50: Four Nutrients That Deserve a Closer Look

Iva Greene
Analysis Links Muscle Loss to 42% Higher Dementia Risk; Obesity Association Varies by Age

Analysis Links Muscle Loss to 42% Higher Dementia Risk; Obesity Association Varies by Age

Douglas Harrington
Want to get fit and build muscle without lifting weights? Research recommends these 5 bodyweight exercises

Want to get fit and build muscle without lifting weights? Research recommends these 5 bodyweight exercises

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy