Change the World - Be a Light in these Dark Days - Bible Study

Revolutionize the World

Brother Larry's message emphasizes the importance of drawing near to God and equipping ourselves for spiritual warfare, as outlined in Ephesians 6. He encourages Christians to put on the whole armor of God, which is necessary for standing against the spiritual attacks of Satan, as described in verses 10-18. The armor includes truth, righteousness, peace, faith, salvation, the Word of God, and prayer.

Larry reflects on the need to pray daily, like David in Psalm 5, who said, "My voice shalt thou hear in the morning, O Lord; in the morning will I direct my prayer unto thee, and I will look up" (Psalm 5:3). He calls Christians to begin their day by seeking God’s guidance and strength.

He also highlights the transformative power of drawing near to Christ, referencing the story of the two disciples on the road to Emmaus in Luke 24:15, where Jesus drew near to them, and their hearts burned within them as He opened the Scriptures. He encourages believers to have a heart like these disciples, seeking intimacy with Christ and being willing to draw near to Him (James 4:8).

Larry reminds the church of the words from James 1:8 about double-mindedness, stressing that Christians must not ride the fence between the world and their faith. Instead, they must love God with all their heart, soul, and mind, as commanded in Matthew 22:37, and live out their faith with a love for Christ and others.

He concludes by quoting the hymn "Nearer, My God, to Thee," which expresses a deep desire for intimacy with the Savior. Larry urges believers to labor out of love for Christ, as Paul teaches in 1 Thessalonians 1:3: "Remembering without ceasing your work of faith and labor of love." Ultimately, he calls everyone to draw near to God, serve Him with love, and share this message with others.

The message is from Brother Larry.



