DID THE ARMED FORCES SUFFER A TOXIC EXPOSURE?

Navy veteran & founder of RealReactions.org, Crisanna Shackelford, PhD, speaks about her early concerns over mandating the COVID vaccine for the military, and her own injury from the shingles vaccine.
#RealReactions #DrShack #MilitaryMandate #ToxicExposure
