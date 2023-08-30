Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SCHWAB THIS...
channel image
Camoth5
1 Subscribers
58 views
Published 17 hours ago

Video compilation of actual recordings of world leaders and their plans for pandemic, lockdowns, medical martial law, military style operations, agenda... music and vocal background composed and performed by Samantha Ann Little Copyright 2022

Keywords
vaccinescdcwhoagendapandemictyrannygatesmedical martial law2030 agendaworld economic forumlockdownscovidschwabmilitary style operations

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket