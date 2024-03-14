Do Catholic Charities and the USCCB Engage in Human Trafficking? Fr. Chris Alar

Fr. Chris Alar
Mar 13, 2024
Fr. Chris' Homily explains the accusations against CSR (Catholic Relief Services) and the CCUSA (Catholic Charities) and the USCCB (United States Conference of Catholic Bishops) about human trafficking and child exploitation. While there are problems, there is more to the story....
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eum7Eog-04M
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.