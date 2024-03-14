Create New Account
Do Catholic Charities and the USCCB Engage in Human Trafficking? Fr. Chris Alar
Fr. Chris Alar


Mar 13, 2024


Fr. Chris' Homily explains the accusations against CSR (Catholic Relief Services) and the CCUSA (Catholic Charities) and the USCCB (United States Conference of Catholic Bishops) about human trafficking and child exploitation. While there are problems, there is more to the story....


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eum7Eog-04M

human trafficking, sex trafficking, child exploitation, CSR, homily, USCCB, Fr Chris Alar, Catholic Charities, Catholic Relief Services, United States Conference of Catholic Bishops

