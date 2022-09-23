Ukraine's latest Kherson offensive fails with dozens of troops lost

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RT
September 22, 2022
The Ukrainian armed forces are attempting a major offensive with a push into the Kherson region. However, as the Russian Defense Ministry has been reporting for several weeks now, their efforts have been unsuccessful and Kiev is losing thousands of soldiers there
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