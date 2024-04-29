Is the Chant "From the River to the Sea" Anti-Semitic and a Call For Violence?

Source: Redacted News
Full video: https://rumble.com/v3zyaco-dems-go-into-panic-mode-over-trump-and-they.html
Learn the TRUTH about Islam and Muslims at http://www.30FactsAboutIslam.com
Subscribe to Our Channels:
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/islamondemand
Rumble: http://www.rumble.com/islamondemand
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/islamondemand
iTunes/Apple Music: http://www.islamondemand.com/itunes
Check Out Our Websites:
https://www.30FactsAboutIslam.com
Subscribe/Follow:
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@islam.on.demand
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/islamondemand
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/islamondemand
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/islamondemand
Newsletter: https://www.islamondemand.com/subscribe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.