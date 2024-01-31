3 Aspects Are Moving Forward

This Is All Merging Together Into One Thing
* The overall budget and continuing resolution.
* Supplemental funding.
* Mayorkas is getting impeached, Texas is throwing down and other states are getting their back.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3356: Rooting Out The Enemies Of This Republic (31 January 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4aiu1f-episode-3356-rooting-out-the-enemies-of-this-republic.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.