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Vacunas COVID, Mitos y realidades PARTE II
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21 views • December 20, 2021
Confederación de Naciones Unidas por la Vida y la Verdad (Conuvive) 12/17/2021
#IDI y #CONUVIVE México te invitan al Conversatorio de Salud Integral, conduce Dr. Juan Pedro Herranz, Presidente CONUVIVE México, con el Tema -Vacunas COVID, Mitos y realidades
#IDI y #CONUVIVE México te invitan al Conversatorio de Salud Integral, conduce Dr. Juan Pedro Herranz, Presidente CONUVIVE México, con el Tema -Vacunas COVID, Mitos y realidades
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