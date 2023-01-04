!~🚨DISCOVERY ALERT🚨~!ARCHAEOLOGISTS NOW COMPLETELY DUMBFOUNDED AT WHAT THEY UNCOVERED IN ANTARCTICA!

discovery alert - antarctica
Florida Maquis
January 3, 2022
Google Earth Pro 2023 HI-RES MAXAR QUANTUM SATELLITE IMAGERY....
All Sections run E-W (90-270)
Cable 15 70°15'29.97"S 160° 2'58.96"E
15km parallel south you find:
Cable 16 70°23'36.40"S 160° 3'18.99"E
15km parallel south you find
Cable 17 70°31'42.84"S 160° 3'20.44"E
45 km parallel south you find
Cable 18 70°57'8.65"S 160° 3'17.36"E
30 km parallel south you find
Cable 19 71°16'5.61"S 160°34'33.8
