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Pillars of Eternity Playthrough (EP7, 8, &9)
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0 view • December 07, 2021
This a combination of previously published episodes.
Pillars of Eternity is a 2015 isometric role playing game by Obsidian Entertainment. It is similar in style to the Infinity Engine line of games that were popular in the late 1990's and early 2000's.
It is a fantastic game with an engaging story. I hope that you enjoy this playthrough.As always if you like my (mostly) commentary free playthroughs please like and subscribe.
Support links:
https://www.patreon.com/BloodSpatterGaming
https://www.subscribestar.com/bloodspattergaming
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=SH4PUZKXDWQYY
Pillars of Eternity is a 2015 isometric role playing game by Obsidian Entertainment. It is similar in style to the Infinity Engine line of games that were popular in the late 1990's and early 2000's.
It is a fantastic game with an engaging story. I hope that you enjoy this playthrough.As always if you like my (mostly) commentary free playthroughs please like and subscribe.
Support links:
https://www.patreon.com/BloodSpatterGaming
https://www.subscribestar.com/bloodspattergaming
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=SH4PUZKXDWQYY
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