Injecting newborn heavy metals going straight into the brain?
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

When you inject things directly into the brain or into the arm, and you add polyethylene glycol and some of the other heavy metals, then they go directly to the brain, they break down our blood-brain barrier. Important, when you inject, on the first days and weeks of life, anything! anything into a child, that blood-brain barrier isn't formed yet, so everything goes in the brain that God had no intention of allowing into the brain!

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 02/14/2025

The Real Dr Judy MIkovits Show with host Dr Darrell Wolfe: https://rumble.com/v6ksr14-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show-dod5star.com-bhnuniversity.com.html

Keywords
healthnewsbrainvaccinetruthbabybloodnewbornmikovitsinjected
