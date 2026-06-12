Trump says he ended the war yesterday - audio, for Burt Jones campaign

⚡️ — President Trump on Iran:



We ended the war with Iran today, and they have agreed never to have a nuclear weapon, something that we insisted on. That was the whole purpose. That was 95% of it, and they've done it in the most powerful way you can do it.

Adding:

Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency has published a list of terms that are reportedly in the draft memorandum of understanding with the US. It cites a source close to the Iranian negotiating team, but the details have not been confirmed publicly by either Tehran or Washington. The report says the text is yet to be finalised by the Iranian leadership.



According to the report, the draft includes 14 points:



🔸Permanent and immediate cessation of war on all fronts, including Lebanon.



🔸The US’s “commitment to non-interference in Iran’s internal affairs” and respect for its sovereignty.



🔸Lifting of US naval blockade within 30 days.



🔸Withdrawal of US forces from around Iran.



🔸Reopening the strait of Hormuz within 30 days “with Iranian arrangements”.



🔸Suspension of US sanctions on Iranian oil.



🔸US and allies to draw up reconstruction plans for Iran “worth at least $300bn”.



🔸Sixty days of negotiations to reach a final agreement “based on nuclear issues and the complete lifting of” sanctions.



🔸Reiterating Iran’s commitment not to produce nuclear weapons.



🔸During the negotiations, the US will not increase its forces in the region or impose new sanctions.



🔸Release $24bn in blocked Iranian funds.



🔸Establishing a monitoring mechanism to implement the agreement.



🔸Final agreement to be approved by a UN security council resolution.



🔸The final negotiations will not begin before the release of half of Iran’s frozen funds, the suspension of oil sanctions and the lifting of the naval blockade. “Discussions about Iran’s missile programme and support for resistance groups have been definitively removed from the agenda.”

Adding, about his X post:

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has confirmed that a final, agreed text of the peace deal between Iran and the United States has been reached, with Pakistan working closely with both sides to finalize next steps.

But: ⚡️ — A source close to the Iranian negotiation team told Fars:

The claims made by Trump and some foreign media that "the agreement has been finalized and is to be signed on Sunday in Geneva" are absolutely not true.



Essentially, the review and decision-making process in Iran has not yet been finalized, and therefore both the announcement of Sunday and the location of Geneva are completely denied.

Adding:

US and Iran "preparing" for potential agreement ahead of G7, reports say.



There’s been a flurry of reports in the US media of a potential signing ceremony for a memorandum of understanding in Geneva, Switzerland. Axios, CNN and Bloomberg have cited sources saying the signing ceremony may happen ahead of (or during) the G7 summit that begins in France on Monday.

Adding, about Tulsi Gabbard's new replacement:

President Trump said Thursday he is nominating Jay Clayton, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and a former Securities and Exchange Commission chairman, as director of national intelligence after the "resignation" of Tulsi Gabbard.



Under Clayton, the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office facilitated the unsealing of thousands of pages of court records from the prosecutions of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell — documents that were made public as part of the Justice Department’s release of records related to the late sex offender and his longtime confidant.

Clayton filed documents with the court explaining the process the government followed in releasing the materials. Documents that were highly redacted.



Clayton has also overseen the prosecution of former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and Maduro’s wife, Cilia Flores, on drug trafficking charges.



It goes to show why he's a Donald Trump pick.

Adding:

The USA, together with South Korea, are determined to denuclearize North Korea.



On Thursday, South Korea and the USA, as part of a meeting of the nuclear advisory group in Seoul, confirmed their common goal - the denuclearization of North Korea.



A day earlier, the leaders of South Korea and the European Union issued a statement that North Korea "will never be recognized as a state possessing nuclear weapons, in accordance with the international treaty on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, and will not be granted any other status in this regard".



Expanded deterrence measures imply the US's obligation to use the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear ones, to protect its ally.







@DDGeopolitics



