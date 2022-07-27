Why Networking Matters When Preparing for Emergencies #shorts

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇https://www.youtube.com/embed/Daq71iK56d0





How close are you with your neighbors? 🏘️





In this video, Katie from GoodPatriot.com discusses the advantage of having a strong relationship with your neighbors during dire times.





According to Katie, it’s always a good idea to build a good relationship with your neighbors as “you can get so much more done when you work together as a team”. 🤝





She emphasizes that there’s definitely power in numbers, especially when you’re cooperating with people you know and trust. 👈





Do you agree with Katie? Leave a ‘👍’ in the comments if you AGREE