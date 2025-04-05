Civil Rights & FBI Complaint

The fact that the City of Seattle Police Department, Prosecutor's Office and Judges all KNOW or with minimal due diligence as shown below should know they are aiding and abetting likely sex traffickers and incarcerating Kurt Benshoof for likely accidentally exposing a massive underground 'sex industry' in Seattle and those who profit and can pay $1600 an hour for these services via his lawsuits. Hence, why Kurt is really in jail today. All the documented prostitution are also Federal crimes since these women used the internet, cell phones, email, bank accounts, money transfer apps, social media promotion, procurement and communications, email, telephones across state boundaries, and is believed to have exploited Kurt's minor child to their illegal sexual promotions, activities, clients, and a designated prostitution venue in Puerto Rico, a federal territory. CW 9A.88.030 Prostitution. (1) A person age eighteen or older is guilty of prostitution if such person engages or agrees or offers to engage in sexual conduct with another person in return for a fee. (2) For purposes of this section, 'sexual conduct' means 'sexual intercourse' or 'sexual contact,' both as defined in chapter 9A.44 RCW. (3) Prostitution is a misdemeanor. Promoting prostitution in the first degree. (1) A person is guilty of promoting prostitution in the first degree if he or she knowingly advances prostitution: (a) By compelling a person by threat or force to engage in prostitution or profits from prostitution which results from such threat or force; or (b) By compelling a person with a mental incapacity or developmental disability that renders the person incapable of consent to engage in prostitution or profits from prostitution that results from such compulsion. Promoting prostitution in the first degree. (2) For purposes of this section, 'sexual conduct' means 'sexual intercourse' or 'sexual contact,' both as defined in chapter 9A.44 RCW.