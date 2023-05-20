Create New Account
BGI Group said in 5 to 10 years they will be able to synthesize viruses or any life form (2017)
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
May 20, 2023


FLASHBACK: In 2017, Wang Jian, Chairman and co-founder of the BGI Group said in 5 to 10 years they will be able to synthesize viruses or any life form.


They ALWAYS tell you.


Fast forward to 2023 and we have mRNA gene therapy jabs, CRISPR and other gene-editing tools and agendas being touted by the likes of Bill Gates and the WEF attempting to normalize transhumanism to the masses.


China’s gene giant BGI is also accused of harvesting DNA data from millions of women across the globe.


It's always a conspiracy until it's not


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2otthx-bgi-group-said-in-5-to-10-years-they-will-be-able-to-synthesize-viruses-or-.html

Keywords
2017bgi grouprussia ukraine updatessynthesize life formswnag jian

