The healing Journey of Illness, Episode 5

Illness is the path to perfectionHuman consciousness is bi-polar – and unfortunately mostly dualistic (judging ever thing) This allows us to become self aware, but on the other hand it makes us un-whole and in-complete.Illness is in our nature. Disease is the expression of our incompleteness and is unavoidable in the context of polarity!Human illness em-bodies itself in symptoms which are parts of our consciousness’s shadow that have been manifested into physical form.Each of us as a microcosm contain within our consciousness all the principles of the macrocosm. Hence, since we identify ourselves only with one half of the “whole” the other half is relegated into the shadow and consequently unknown to us.Please share this with Thai speaking people and point them in our direction so we can inform them. In this country it's very difficult to get information.... Katharina and Kay also have Telegram Channels, a MeWe page and inform daily what's happening.Silver Dove Network Telegram:https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAzTelegram: @KatharinaBlessMeWe: www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetworkwww.teslaplatesasia.comwww.somaretreatcenter.comMeWe Silver Dove Network (English)www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetworkKay Facebook and FB Videos in Thai (some English/Thai)Telegram: @kaywararuk