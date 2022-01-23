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(GERMAN) Das MWGFD Corona Ausstiegs konzept? Prof. Dr. med. Sucharit Bhakdi
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3 views • January 23, 2022
FORDERT MIT EUREN FRIEDLICHEN PROTESTAKTIONEN DIE UMSETZUNG DER IN UNSEREM MWGFD-CORONA-AUSSTIEGSKONZEPT GENANNTEN 10 FORDERUNGSPUNKTE EIN!!!
LASST BITTE NICHT NACH, WERDET TÄGLICH MEHR, VERBINDET EUCH UND UNTERSTÜTZT EUCH GEGENSEITIG, AUCH DABEI, DIE BEDROHLICHE SPALTUNG UNSERER GESELLSCHAFT ZU ÜBERWINDEN! KNÜPFT NETZWERKE UND FREUNDSCHAFTEN! UND ZEIGT DAMIT AN EUREM BEISPIEL, WIE LEBENSWERTES LEBEN IN HARMONIE UND IM EINKLANG MIT DEN NATURGESETZEN DER SCHÖPFUNG AUSSIEHT!
LASST BITTE NICHT NACH, WERDET TÄGLICH MEHR, VERBINDET EUCH UND UNTERSTÜTZT EUCH GEGENSEITIG, AUCH DABEI, DIE BEDROHLICHE SPALTUNG UNSERER GESELLSCHAFT ZU ÜBERWINDEN! KNÜPFT NETZWERKE UND FREUNDSCHAFTEN! UND ZEIGT DAMIT AN EUREM BEISPIEL, WIE LEBENSWERTES LEBEN IN HARMONIE UND IM EINKLANG MIT DEN NATURGESETZEN DER SCHÖPFUNG AUSSIEHT!
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