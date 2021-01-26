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Blockchain 101 Series - Intrinsic Value vs Value Invention | Trustless Currencies to Combat Cartels
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14 views • January 26, 2021
◄Originally posted on 1/5/2021 to YouTube►
#Blockchain101 #SpaceAliensOrBust2021#FinTechFuture #BitcoinReset #VCipher
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Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Atlantic Article "Diamond Invention": https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/1982/02/have-you-ever-tried-to-sell-a-diamond/304575/
PRISM Financial Presentation (Register for Newsletter to view): https://prismfc.com/events/prism-presents-cryptocurrency-everything-you-ever-wanted-to-know
Some of Ben's Published Blockchain Articles and Interviews: https://blocktelegraph.io/next-for-stos-2019/ | https://blockpublisher.com/what-is-token-iq-and-how-it-works-ben-wilkening-explains/ | https://blocktribune.com/quadriga-exchange-founder-filed-a-will-12-days-before-dying-report/ | https://mapableusa.com/tokeniq-is-the-compliant-saas-platform-to-create-your-security-token-offering-sto/
DLT/Blockchain Projects Mentioned: https://tokeniq.io/ | https://www.thetatoken.org/ | https://populous.world/ | https://www.adex.network/ | https://syscoin.org/ | https://www.stratisplatform.com/ | https://filecoin.io/ | https://omg.network/ | https://pillarproject.io/ | https://gridplus.io/ | https://saltlending.com/ | https://decred.org/
#Blockchain101 #SpaceAliensOrBust2021#FinTechFuture #BitcoinReset #VCipher
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Skullcap_SaVant
Theta.TV: https://www.theta.tv/skullcapsavant
YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/SkullcapSaVant
D-Live: https://dlive.tv/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/skullcap_savant
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/skullcapsavant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-569413
Flote: https://flote.app/SkullcapSaVant
Medium: https://medium.com/@skullcap-savant
Discord (Patron only): https://www.patreon.com/join/Skullcap_SaVant/checkout?rid=6091453
Gab: https://gab.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitter: https://twitter.com/santorin_ben
Incent Referral Link: https://get.incent.com/landing/referral?referral=99tl2td5
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Atlantic Article "Diamond Invention": https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/1982/02/have-you-ever-tried-to-sell-a-diamond/304575/
PRISM Financial Presentation (Register for Newsletter to view): https://prismfc.com/events/prism-presents-cryptocurrency-everything-you-ever-wanted-to-know
Some of Ben's Published Blockchain Articles and Interviews: https://blocktelegraph.io/next-for-stos-2019/ | https://blockpublisher.com/what-is-token-iq-and-how-it-works-ben-wilkening-explains/ | https://blocktribune.com/quadriga-exchange-founder-filed-a-will-12-days-before-dying-report/ | https://mapableusa.com/tokeniq-is-the-compliant-saas-platform-to-create-your-security-token-offering-sto/
DLT/Blockchain Projects Mentioned: https://tokeniq.io/ | https://www.thetatoken.org/ | https://populous.world/ | https://www.adex.network/ | https://syscoin.org/ | https://www.stratisplatform.com/ | https://filecoin.io/ | https://omg.network/ | https://pillarproject.io/ | https://gridplus.io/ | https://saltlending.com/ | https://decred.org/
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