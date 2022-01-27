BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

God didn't create Covid, but rather it was man trying to be God.
Info You Can Use
Info You Can Use
108 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
13 views • January 27, 2022
Watch, Read, Relax.

“God didn't create Covid, but rather it was man trying to be God.” 
― Anthony T. Hincks

“These so-called bleak times are necessary to go through in order to get to a much, much better place.” 
― David Lynch

“A broken system will not fix a broken people.” 
― Kingsley Opuwari Manuel

“A pandemic will lead to permanent social, economic, and cultural changes. The key is to create good from a bad situation.” 
― Wayne Gerard Trotman

“COVID-19 was a lesson in how governments mislead the masses.” 
― Steven Magee

“When was the last time you were relaxed enough to lie down on the porch and watch the clouds go by?” 
― Sarvesh Jain

“COVID-19 slowed us down, but what have we learned? The virus gave us time to think, but what are we thinking?” 
― Donna Maltz

“Fear is one of the most powerful negative emotions with the slowest, lowest, most dense vibratory field there is. Anyone with low vibrational energy can be led through fear.” 
― Ivy Gilbert

“I have been keeping people out of the hospital. And for that Houston Methodist suspended my privileges.”
- Dr. Mary Bowden

“The greatest enemy of USA citizens is their own government.” 
― Steven Magee

Watch no titles version here:
https://youtu.be/Kw9Dsl1_4sM
Keywords
godgovernmentpandemicsystemtime lapseenemycovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Final Chapter for Humanity is Now In Play: Why the Globalists Think They No Longer Need Us

The Final Chapter for Humanity is Now In Play: Why the Globalists Think They No Longer Need Us

Mike Adams
Trump Gets AI Right: Don&#8217;t Let Anthropic Regulate Away Its Competition

Trump Gets AI Right: Don’t Let Anthropic Regulate Away Its Competition

Mike Adams
Moscow&#8217;s pivot east: How Russia and India are quietly rewriting the rules of global trade

Moscow’s pivot east: How Russia and India are quietly rewriting the rules of global trade

Lance D Johnson
Report: ICE Stops Listing Detainees With Final Removal Orders in Online Locator

Report: ICE Stops Listing Detainees With Final Removal Orders in Online Locator

Douglas Harrington
The new must-have accessory: Handbags that block hackers and EMF

The new must-have accessory: Handbags that block hackers and EMF

HRS Editors
Israeli Strikes Kill 3 Palestinians in Gaza, Health Officials Say

Israeli Strikes Kill 3 Palestinians in Gaza, Health Officials Say

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy