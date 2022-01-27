Watch, Read, Relax.“God didn't create Covid, but rather it was man trying to be God.”― Anthony T. Hincks“These so-called bleak times are necessary to go through in order to get to a much, much better place.”― David Lynch“A broken system will not fix a broken people.”― Kingsley Opuwari Manuel“A pandemic will lead to permanent social, economic, and cultural changes. The key is to create good from a bad situation.”― Wayne Gerard Trotman“COVID-19 was a lesson in how governments mislead the masses.”― Steven Magee“When was the last time you were relaxed enough to lie down on the porch and watch the clouds go by?”― Sarvesh Jain“COVID-19 slowed us down, but what have we learned? The virus gave us time to think, but what are we thinking?”― Donna Maltz“Fear is one of the most powerful negative emotions with the slowest, lowest, most dense vibratory field there is. Anyone with low vibrational energy can be led through fear.”― Ivy Gilbert“I have been keeping people out of the hospital. And for that Houston Methodist suspended my privileges.”- Dr. Mary Bowden“The greatest enemy of USA citizens is their own government.”― Steven MageeWatch no titles version here: