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Beast System EXPOSED in DC: Christians Call on Rep. Cawthorn to Name Names
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112 views • April 01, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Christians have a conviction and an obligation to call out corruption, with our government being compiled of evil. Pastor Todd Coconato joined the Stew Peters Show Thursday to discuss how Conservative Christians can defend and preserve our God-loving America. Pastor Coconato affirmed that Representative Madison Cawthorn needs to name names to purge corruption from the Conservative Party.
Visit Pastor Todd's website to find more information on his ministry work: https://toddcoconato.com/.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vz7wqv-beast-system-exposed-in-dc-christians-call-on-rep.-cawthorn-to-name-names.html
Christians have a conviction and an obligation to call out corruption, with our government being compiled of evil. Pastor Todd Coconato joined the Stew Peters Show Thursday to discuss how Conservative Christians can defend and preserve our God-loving America. Pastor Coconato affirmed that Representative Madison Cawthorn needs to name names to purge corruption from the Conservative Party.
Visit Pastor Todd's website to find more information on his ministry work: https://toddcoconato.com/.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vz7wqv-beast-system-exposed-in-dc-christians-call-on-rep.-cawthorn-to-name-names.html
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