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Graphene Oxide: Nano Sized Particles: Usage, Symptoms, Toxicity-De-Toxify, New Info: Spain and Canada
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122 views • September 06, 2021
Graphene Oxide Nano Particle discussion between Global Research Canada: Michel Chossudovsky and Spanish Researcher Ricardo Delgado of La Quinta Columna (the Fifth Column). They discuss the presence of toxic graphene oxide nanoparticles in the COVID ‘vaccine’, the test swabs, masks, etc..
Breaking News! La Quinta Columna has made an urgent announcement, as
bio-statistician Ricardo Delgado, Dr. José Luis Sevillano and the team of researchers and professors with whom they have been conducting their research have confirmed the presence of graphene oxide nanoparticles in vaccination vials.
They also give some great information about how to detoxify your body from the effects of graphene oxide, by increasing your Glutathione levels. Also, NAC (N-Acetyl Cystein) is helpful, as well as intravenous Glutatione.
It has also been found on the swabs and on face masks. Graphene Oxide is a toxic bioweapon, and the toxicity symptoms exactly MATCH the symptoms of Covid-19.
Also, it is mentioned that the PCR test is setup to detect Sars-Cov-1 and NOT
Sars-Cov-2. Even though China and the U.S. announced that they had isolated the Sars-Cov-2 virus no actual information was presented to the scientific community, only a computer-based simulation which you can "download" on your computer.
Breaking News! La Quinta Columna has made an urgent announcement, as
bio-statistician Ricardo Delgado, Dr. José Luis Sevillano and the team of researchers and professors with whom they have been conducting their research have confirmed the presence of graphene oxide nanoparticles in vaccination vials.
They also give some great information about how to detoxify your body from the effects of graphene oxide, by increasing your Glutathione levels. Also, NAC (N-Acetyl Cystein) is helpful, as well as intravenous Glutatione.
It has also been found on the swabs and on face masks. Graphene Oxide is a toxic bioweapon, and the toxicity symptoms exactly MATCH the symptoms of Covid-19.
Also, it is mentioned that the PCR test is setup to detect Sars-Cov-1 and NOT
Sars-Cov-2. Even though China and the U.S. announced that they had isolated the Sars-Cov-2 virus no actual information was presented to the scientific community, only a computer-based simulation which you can "download" on your computer.
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