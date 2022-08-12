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4th Quarter 2022 Oracle Consciousness Reading By Lightstar
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
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34 views • August 12, 2022

On the heels of Lion's Gate, I'm jumpin' in a little bit earlier this time

with our upcoming energy update, as we peer into what's around the corner for

our 4th Quarter of 2022! 🔥🔥 Utilizing my ever-so-accurate Magical Dimensions

Oracle Cards, AND including my new Celestial Frequencies Oracle Cards as

well...we shall take a peek at what's to come for the collective energies.

Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar 🎴 PREORDER THE NEW CELESTIAL FREQUENCIES

ORACLE DECK:

[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ce...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/celestial-

frequencies-oracle.html) 📱 COSMIC VISION CELLPHONE WALLPAPER PACK:

[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ce...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/cell-

wallpaper-cosmic-vision.html) ✨PRIVATE SESSIONS:

[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/se...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sessions.html)

🎵 MUSIC ACTIVATION PRODUCTS: 🎵 Transcension

[22:22](https://youtu.be/_i5sXP06nyo?t=1342) VisionQuests and Music By

Lightstar

[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/tr...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/transcension-2222.html)

🎵 444 Music Activation By Lightstar

[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/44...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/444-music-

activation) 🌎 SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE: Matthew Raymer, Anomalist

Design <http://contentsafe.co/> <https://anomalistdesign.com/> DONATIONS

(THANK YOU!): 💲 (All Donations)

[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/do...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/donations.html)

💲 (Patreon)

[https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcrea...](https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcreations)

VIDEO PLATFORMS: 📺 (BITCHUTE)

[https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ligh...](https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lightstarcreations)

📺 (BRIGHTEON)

[https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lig...](https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lightstarcreations)

📺 (ODYSEE) <https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations> 📺 (RUMBLE)

<https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations> 📺 (FLOTE)

[https://flote.app/user/lightstarcreat...](https://flote.app/user/lightstarcreations)

🔴 (YouTube)

[https://www.youtube.com/c/lightstarcr...](https://www.youtube.com/c/lightstarcreations)

JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE ACTIVATION PACK: 💌

[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/th...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/the-

activation-pack-gift.html) LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS: 🌐 (Website)

[https://www.lightstarcreations.com](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/) 🛒

(Shop)

[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sh...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/shop.html)

🎨 (Art Gallery)

[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/art-

gallery.html) 🎴 (Oracle Decks)

[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/oracle-

cards)




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Keywords
lightstarlight languagelight language activationlight language transmissionlight language healing
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