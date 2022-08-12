4th Quarter 2022 Oracle Consciousness Reading By Lightstar

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On the heels of Lion's Gate, I'm jumpin' in a little bit earlier this time
with our upcoming energy update, as we peer into what's around the corner for
our 4th Quarter of 2022! 🔥🔥 Utilizing my ever-so-accurate Magical Dimensions
Oracle Cards, AND including my new Celestial Frequencies Oracle Cards as
well...we shall take a peek at what's to come for the collective energies.
Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar 🎴 PREORDER THE NEW CELESTIAL FREQUENCIES
ORACLE DECK:
[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ce...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/celestial-
frequencies-oracle.html) 📱 COSMIC VISION CELLPHONE WALLPAPER PACK:
[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ce...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/cell-
wallpaper-cosmic-vision.html) ✨PRIVATE SESSIONS:
[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/se...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sessions.html)
🎵 MUSIC ACTIVATION PRODUCTS: 🎵 Transcension
[22:22](https://youtu.be/_i5sXP06nyo?t=1342) VisionQuests and Music By
Lightstar
[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/tr...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/transcension-2222.html)
🎵 444 Music Activation By Lightstar
[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/44...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/444-music-
activation) 🌎 SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE: Matthew Raymer, Anomalist
Design <http://contentsafe.co/> <https://anomalistdesign.com/> DONATIONS
(THANK YOU!): 💲 (All Donations)
[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/do...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/donations.html)
💲 (Patreon)
[https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcrea...](https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcreations)
VIDEO PLATFORMS: 📺 (BITCHUTE)
[https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ligh...](https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lightstarcreations)
📺 (BRIGHTEON)
[https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lig...](https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lightstarcreations)
📺 (ODYSEE) <https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations> 📺 (RUMBLE)
<https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations> 📺 (FLOTE)
[https://flote.app/user/lightstarcreat...](https://flote.app/user/lightstarcreations)
🔴 (YouTube)
[https://www.youtube.com/c/lightstarcr...](https://www.youtube.com/c/lightstarcreations)
JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE ACTIVATION PACK: 💌
[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/th...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/the-
activation-pack-gift.html) LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS: 🌐 (Website)
[https://www.lightstarcreations.com](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/) 🛒
(Shop)
[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sh...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/shop.html)
🎨 (Art Gallery)
[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/art-
gallery.html) 🎴 (Oracle Decks)
[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/oracle-
cards)
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