4th Quarter 2022 Oracle Consciousness Reading By Lightstar

On the heels of Lion's Gate, I'm jumpin' in a little bit earlier this time

with our upcoming energy update, as we peer into what's around the corner for

our 4th Quarter of 2022! 🔥🔥 Utilizing my ever-so-accurate Magical Dimensions

Oracle Cards, AND including my new Celestial Frequencies Oracle Cards as

well...we shall take a peek at what's to come for the collective energies.

Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar 🎴 PREORDER THE NEW CELESTIAL FREQUENCIES

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🎵 MUSIC ACTIVATION PRODUCTS: 🎵 Transcension

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activation) 🌎 SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE: Matthew Raymer, Anomalist

Design <http://contentsafe.co/> <https://anomalistdesign.com/> DONATIONS

(THANK YOU!): 💲 (All Donations)

[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/do...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/donations.html)

💲 (Patreon)

[https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcrea...](https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcreations)

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JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE ACTIVATION PACK: 💌

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