Penguins vs. Flyers | NHL Playoff Highlights | Game 4 | April 25, 2026

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Watch full game NHL highlights from Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoff Round 1 matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers on April 25, 2026, where Travis Konecny snapped a playoff goal drought for the Flyers, and Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang each scored for the Penguins.
0:00 1st Period
3:15 2nd Period
8:05 3rd Period